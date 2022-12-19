Oluwo commends Adeleke for assurance of better welfare package for monarchs in Osun

Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi on Monday commended Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke for assurance of better welfare package for traditional rulers in the state.

The monarch who made the commendation in a statement in Osogbo, described the governor’s accountability session with traditional rulers as a divined wisdom of God, saying the impression will ring for a long time in the Osun state council of Obas.

According to him, ” I don’t know where he got the wisdom of having a meeting with the traditional institution to commence his administration but I know such must be divined…