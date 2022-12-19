Protests in Abuja over terrorism charge by DSS against CBN governor

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor


Massive protests have hit the streets of Abuja following the discovery of a suit allegedly filed by the Department of State Service (DSS) wherein it accused Mr. Godwin Emefiele of terrorism financing as well as other crimes it described as economic crimes of national security dimension.

The protesters comprising Buhari Legacy Defenders, Arewa Youth Consultative Movement, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, African Centre for Justice and Human rights, Ethnic youth Leaders, Political Parties Chairmen Forum, Lawyers in Defence of Economic rights and Justice marched to the Office of the…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

