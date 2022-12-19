Twitter negotiated with us, FG counters whistleblower’s claim

The Federal Government has rejected claims that it never negotiated with Twitter over the suspension placed on the microblogging site in June last year, providing evidence of correspondence confirming talks between both sides.

The government suspended Twitter access in the country with major telecoms networks two days after Twitter removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish secessionists.

Following the indefinite suspension, Twitter, wrote to the President seeking to engage with the federal government over the action.

With the President’s approval, a negotiation team was raised comprising the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of…