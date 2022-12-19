UBA assures loyal customer of better, bigger Super Savers draws in 2023

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has assured its loyal customers that the Super Savers draws will be better and bigger in 2023.

Sampson Aneke, Head, Retail, Digital and Transaction Banking of the bank disclosed this while speaking after the draws in Lagos, where 66 customers of the bank won prizes worth N22.7 million.

Aneke said the bank was happy with the enthusiasm shown by teeming customers of the banks and promised that the 2023 edition of the Super Savers draws would see more wins by the customers and that there would be regular quarterly draws where amazing prizes would be won by customers.

He said, “What we have seen was that people appreciated the draws and that is the most…