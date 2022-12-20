Atiku in Katsina, pledges to address security, economy, donates N50m to victims of bandit attacks

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, has promised to address security and economic challenges bedevilling the country if elected in 2023.

Abubakar said this on Tuesday at the PDP Presidential Campaign rally in Katsina State.

“I promise to enhance the security situation and the economy to boost business activities if elected,” he said.

He noted that PDP was determined to move the country forward and called on Nigerians to come out en masse to vote for the party’s candidates in the 2023 general election.

Speaking further, Atiku said the PDP had done a lot in developing Katsina State, hence the…