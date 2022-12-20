Buhari congratulates Sunday Dare on Daura chieftaincy title

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, on the chieftaincy title of Sarkin Wasanni to be conferred on him by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji (Dr) Umar Farouk Umar, CON, on Thursday in Daura, Katsina State.

The President in a release by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the title was well deserved as the Sports Minister has contributed immensely to sports development in Nigeria.

Describing the honour by the Daura Emirate Council as well deserved, the President noted that the “Sarkin Wasanni” of Nigeria is given to the Minister not only for his contributions to sports development in the Daura…