Delta retirees demand payment of 153 months arrears

Delta State retirees have appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to have a change of mind and fully implement the arrears of the 33% pension increase awarded to them in 2010.

At a meeting of the retirees under the aegis of Defined Benefits Scheme(DBS) Pensioners held in Asaba on Tuesday, the senior citizens said the award which took effect in July 2010 was implemented in October 2019 with an outstanding of 99 months still hanging to be paid.

A press statement signed by the chairman of the group, Chief Silver Savbede said “The 33% pension increase was granted to all Pensioners across board nationwide irrespective of dates of retirement and salary grade level. But in Delta State, the…