Farmers, extension agents trained to use NISSAGRO mobile app on farms

Farmers and extension agents have been trained by the Nigerian Institute of Soil Science (NISS) on how to use the newly developed and upgraded NISSAGRO mobile app to address challenges in the farm and also get information on good agronomic practices.

During the training of North-Central farmers and Extension agents, the NISS Coordinator for North-Central, Professor Akim Osunde said the NISSAGRO mobile App is an invention by the NISS technical department to ease the work of farmers, particularly extension agents

The professor of soil fertility lamented that in Nigeria, one extension agent attends to about 2000 farmers which he said is grossly inadequate.

“In Nigeria, most places…