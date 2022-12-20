FG, development partners hold regional summit to address issues of farmers/herders feud

FEDERAL Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) in collaboration with its development partners organised a regional summit to address the issues of farmers- herders’ conflict to create peaceful coexistence, food and nutrition security.

Speaking during the Summit held recently in Abuja, the Minister, Federal Ministry Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar said that the Summit with the theme “Promoting Peace and Climate Security in the Crop and Livestock farming Sectors” provided the opportunity for dialogue and discourse on the way forward for achieving peaceful coexistence between crop farmers and livestock herders whose incessant…