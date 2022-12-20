How AHCN can become key players in affordable housing delivery —Experts

Housing corporations would need to embark on strategic initiatives in order to become key players in affordable housing delivery on an unprecedented and sustainable large scale in Nigeria.

According to the Founder/President, First World Communities Ltd, Brig.Gen. P.M.O. Reis (rtd), the strategic initiatives must centered on the creation of an enabling environment, promotion of research and advocacy and development of business support.

Besides, he said the housing corporations would need to modernise for effectiveness.

In his paper on: “Re-defining Housing Corporations For Solving The Housing Deficit in Nigeria”, which was delivered recently during the 6th International…