NMA decries assault against medical personnel in FMC Abeokuta

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ogun State Chapter, has decried assaults against medical personnel at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, by patients and their relatives.

They were advised to channel their grievances and complaints to the appropriate quarters.

The NMA chairman, Dr Kunle Ashimi, gave the warning during a press conference, on Wednesday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, saying that assaults on medical personnel were unacceptable.

“Around 4 am, I received a distress call from Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, where a medical doctor, Dr Pelumi Somorin, was attacked by relatives of a patient.

“A 53-year-old woman who was presented in the hospital…