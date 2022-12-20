Oil theft exacerbating Nigeria’s unemployment crisis —Ngige

THE Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said that the menace of crude oil theft in Nigeria is one of the factors worsening unemployment crisis in the country.

Ngige, recently said this when he made an opening remark at the eighth meeting of the National Employment Council in Abuja.

Speaking in the capacity of the chairman of the Council, the Minister of Labour lamented that oil theft has made Nigeria to become a mendicant nation, resorting to begging for survival.

According to him, this menace has hampered the efforts of the Federal Government towards creating jobs for the country’s teeming youthful population.

He said, “I am aware that you people…