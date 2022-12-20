Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers to give N32m to winners at FUZE Festival

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, is set to hold a one-of-a-kind event, tagged “FUZE Festival”, where among other activities, winners of FUZE Taken Hunt would be given N32 million prizes.

The event is set to hold today, Wednesday, 21 December 2022 from 10 am to 7 pm at Livespot Entertainment Centre, 4 Oba Elegushi Road, Close to Nike Art Gallery, Lekki.

The leading Pension Fund Administrator is bringing Ladipoe, Teni, World and other big names in the Nigerian music industry to thrill youngsters at the festival and provide lots of exciting moments for attendees.

Attendance at the FUZE Festival is free and attendees will experience a massive…