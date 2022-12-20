WHO targets health improvement for 3 billion people by 2023

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed that it is targeting to transform the future of public health by improving the health of about three billion people by 2023.

This was disclosed by the WHO Cluster Lead of the Emergency Preparedness and Response, Dr Mie Okamura in Abuja during the ‘Walk The Talk’ peace awareness exercise.

Okamura who is also an Acting WHO representative explained that the ‘Walk The Talk’ was part of awareness creation on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and to promote exercise.

Okamura pointed out that those NCDs include heart disease, cancer, chronic respiratory disease and diabetes.

While speaking further, Okamura said: “This is what…