Wike advises FG to set up standing welfare fund for war veterans

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has advised the federal government to set up a standing welfare fund to cater for war veterans and families of fallen heroes.

He condemned the annual ritual of fundraising for the purpose, saying it was not sustainable and should be discouraged.

Wike gave the advice at the Rivers State Emblem Appeal Fund Launching held on Tuesday at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt.

He suggested that the federal government, should rather, set up a standing fund which would be replenished with the yearly budgetary allocation as it is done in countries that truly value the contributions of the security agencies.

The governor emphasised…