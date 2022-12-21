Again, INEC office attacked in Imo

Another office belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been attacked in Imo State.

A statement signed by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed that the Commission “office in Isu Local Government Area office was attacked and vandalised. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 20th December 2022.”

Okoye in the statement disclosed that the fresh attack, the fourth in the southeast state has been reported to the Police and other security agencies for necessary action.

The statement by INEC however clarified that necessary items towards the next general elections were not…