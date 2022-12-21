Court restrains Oba from selecting minor chiefs for Ekunpa Kingdom

Justice Emmanuel Ogundare of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Badagry has issued an order of injunction, restraining Oba Kazeem Abu by himself from unilaterally selecting and appointing anybody whether from members of the four ruling houses or none members to fill up the available minor chieftaincy stools in Ekunpa Kingdom, Ojo, Lagos.

The court further gave an order restraining him from forwarding any name not recommended by Chief Musiliu Abu to the Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, executive secretary of Ojo Local Government and the Chairman of the chieftaincy committee of of Ojo Local Government.

The court further restrained the Lagos…