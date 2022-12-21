Find solution to electricity problem, Benin monarch tasks DISCOs

Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has challenged electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) in Nigeria to strengthen their Research and Development (R&D) capacity in order to arrive at a solution to the various problems associated with the power sector value chain.

He gave the charge while playing host to the new management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) in Benin City.

The traditional ruler said the country’s electricity problem can be ameliorate if players in the industry are solution-driven.

The first class traditional ruler explained that the economic uncertainty caused by the free fall of the country’s currency (naira) to the dollar, as well as the…