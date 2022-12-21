Gombe CP attributes crime, violence to idleness of youths

Gombe State Police Commissioner, Oqua Etim has attributed the spate of increasing violence and other criminal activities to idleness by the teeming youths in the country.

Etim opined that once a child is busy doing something that is gainful and will put bread on the table, he is far away from crime because “an idle mind is a devil’s workshop.”

The Police Commissioner was speaking when the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) alongside his cabinet paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the State Police Command headquarters in Gombe.

The Commissioner said that he considered the NANS delegation to his office as a special Christmas ‘gift’ to…