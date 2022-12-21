‘Grace’: Dissecting Chuks Ukor’s blend of country, pop, Afro-highlife music in Christian worship

GRACE has several meanings, but theologically, it could be described as the free, undeserved or unmerited favour from the Almighty God. One gets the grace of God not essentially because he or she has done something extraordinary for Him – God, in His infinite mercy and love,bestows His grace on whoever He pleases. His grace always occurs serendipitously and is always amazing!

On this 2021 music video entitled ‘Grace’, produced by Sunny Pee and directed by Mj, Chuks Ukor says, ‘Grace is the advantage given to you in Christ, which is not based on merit or qualification. It’s a gift to empower you to accomplish the extraordinary and become what God has destined you to be’….