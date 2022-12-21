icons: Ibukun Awosika – Tribune Online

• Born December 24, 1962 in Ibadan, Oyo State. Ibukun Awosika completed her primary and secondary school education at St. Paul’s African Church Primary School, Lagos and Methodist Girls’ High School, Yaba respectively before she proceeded to the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) where she graduated with a BSc in Chemistry. Although she had initially wanted to study Architecture, she also ended up taking elective courses in Accounting. She holds postgraduate and MBA certificates upon the completion of several business programmes at the Lagos Business School and IESE Business School – University of Navarra, Spain.

• She is a Nigerian…