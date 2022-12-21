Labour, CSOs carpet power sector, water privatisation plans

Labour unions, civil society, communities, and other critical stakeholders converged on Lagos for a one-day public symposium on the water and power sectors’ situation in Nigeria organised by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Service Employees (AUPCTRE) through the support of the Public Services International (PSI)-DGB value chain project on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

The symposium, themed, “Water and Power Sectors Situation in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Prospects” x-rayed the situation in the two sectors on the backdrop of the poor performance indicators in the power…