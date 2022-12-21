Lack of quality materials wreaking havoc in Nigeria’s construction industry ― Ahmadu

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Atmos Integrated Services Limited, Engr. Ajibola Ahmadu has lamented that the lack of quality materials is wreaking havoc in Nigeria’s construction industry.

Ahmadu, who spoke at the Company’s Xmas fun fair yesterday in Lagos, urged the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and others to enhance their quality checking system in order to have a better society.

The MD noted that they must see to the fact that all materials coming into Nigeria are well-regulated to ensure we have quality materials in circulation.

“The bodies responsible for checking…