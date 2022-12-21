Lagos teens trained on board games to promote education in rural communities 

No fewer than 50 children and teens in Lagos State have benefited from life mentorship through UnscrableD project which aimed at using Scrabble to expand children’s intellectual ability.

The project which was organised by Peter Daniel Scrabble Club and Academy (PEDSCA), a board gaming organisation focused on developing board games in African rural communities, empowered children at General Paints Settlement at Abraham Adesanya, Ajah, in Lagos State with critical thinking through Scrabble games.

Ebuka Alumona, the co-founder at PEDSCA, explained that the project was targeted at receding opportunities for children from low-income areas to access mentorship and development…