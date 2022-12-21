Oluomo, Wasiu Ayinde, Nollywood stars launch new campaign platform for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya(MC Oluomo), fuji music icon Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1) and Nollywood stars have launched a campaign platform, Connecting Grassroots Initiative (CGI), for the actualisation of the ambition of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu and the re-election of the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The launch, held on Monday in Ikeja, featured the unveiling of dozens of vehicles for easy movement of the campaign train.

Director-General of CGI, Ebun Oloyede, said the team consisting of Nollywood stars had decided to forgo movie locations for now and…