Peter Obi leads Tinubu, Atiku, others in fresh ANAP pol

Peter Obi, the standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) is the “most preferred” presidential candidate to win come 2023, according to the new poll concluded in December by Anap Foundation.

Recall the organisation had released a similar poll in September in which Obi also led the other 17 candidates, including the other three frontline candidates in the race for Aso Rock’s top job in 2023.

In its recent poll, ANAP Foundation said Obi garnered 23 percent to lead his closest rivals Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Tinubu scored 13, Atiku got…