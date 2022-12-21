Taraba Assembly Speaker resigns – Tribune Online

The Speaker of the Taraba state House of Assembly, Prof. Joseph Albasu Kunini has resigned.

Kunini tendered his resignation letter before the house on Wednesday due to personal reasons.

Tribune Online reports that the house after the resignation letter was read by the deputy speaker, Hon. Hamman Adama unanimously nominated Hon. Kizito Bonzina, a member representing the Zing state constituency as the new speaker.

It would be recalled that Kunini was elected speaker in 2019 after the resignation of the former speaker Hon. Abel Peter Diah.

Details soon.

