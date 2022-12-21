Wema Bank supports SMEs in Nigeria with N1bn loans for renewable energy

To underscore its unwavering support for the energy transition in Nigeria and to help businesses in the country to overcome the challenges posed by the rising costs of petrol and diesel in the country, Wema Bank PLC is making loans available for SMEs that desire to purchase clean and renewable energy solutions like solar panels, inverters, and batteries.

This will be availed in partnership with reputable renewable energy companies and service providers in Nigeria. The partners shall offer after-sales services and a warranty of up to 2 years on renewable energy products, with an average product lifespan of 10 years.

Many businesses in the country, including SMEs, depend on fossil…