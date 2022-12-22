Again, London Court denies Ekweremadu bail

AGAIN, the Central Criminal Court, London, has denied bail to former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The court, which is also known as the Old Bailey, in a pre-trial hearing on Tues- day gave its verdict denying the bail on grounds that Ek- weremadu would flee the country.

In the bail application, Ekweremadu’s lawyer had ar- gued that the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and the Attor- ney-General of the Federal had written to the court that Ekweremadu was not a flight risk.

The lawyer further argued that a guarantee to produce him, should he pose a flight risk, was given and that the Nigeria High Commission in the UK had equally given the option of…