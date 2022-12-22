Babcock University gives 80% tuition rebate to students who lost parents

Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State, has promised to give out 80 per cent rebate on tuition fees to any of its student, who have lost their parents or any other person sponsoring their education in the university.

The president and vice chancellor of the university, Professor Tayo Ademola, gave the revelation last week in his remark at the end-of- the-year media parley with newsmen in Ilisan Remo.

He said the university is doing this in conjunction with the parent forum of the university.

He said the aim of instituting the rebate is to ensure that no student halted their education while in the university on the basis of having lost their parents or sponsors.

He said the…