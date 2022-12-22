Blood on our hands: The huge cost of ignorance

Case I: North Central Nigeria

Fatima, a 15-year-oldfemale secondary school student wrote a love letter to a male teacher to express her love for him. The teacher in question took the letter to the school principal who then called an emergency school assembly where the girl was called out and her letter was read out to the entire assembly. She was then publicly punished, with jeers of derision from the other students. The young girl went home, weeping from the public humiliation she had received. To her mind, she will never live down the shame and humiliation and would never be able to raise her head in the school or the community ever again. Unfortunately, her parents were not at…