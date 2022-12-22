BREAKING: End of the road as comedian, Basketmouth, announces marriage crash

Popular Nigerian standup comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha, better known professionally as

Basketmouth has announced that his marriage with his wife, Elsie, has sadly ended.

The comedian made this known today via his verified facebook account.

According to him, the decision to put an end to their over a decade marriage was difficult but yet

unavoidable.

He, however, maintained that, although they have separated, they will continue to cooperate to properly raise and take care of their three children.

The comedian also appealed to the public to respect their privacy during this period.

He wrote, “As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is…