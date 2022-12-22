FRSC deploys 584 personnel to Akwa Ibom

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Akwa Ibom Sector Command has deployed 584 personnel across the state to ensure safety on the roads during the yuletide season.

The state Sector Commander, Mr. Matthew Olonisaye, disclosed this in a statement made available to correspondents in Uyo on Thursday.

According to him, 584 personnel including; Special Marshals have been strategically deployed to man the major routes in the state for traffic control and calming while 11 Patrol Vehicles and 2 Ambulances are deployed for effective coverage of all critical areas with the adequate arrangements being made for tow trucks to clear any obstruction during the period.

The sector commander warned…