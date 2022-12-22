Governor Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde @ 55

THE 25th of December of every year is not only Christmas Day to the Makinde family across the globe; it’s also a special day to Engr. Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo state, a, businessman, a sophisticated politician and a compassionate family man with manifest devotion to families and friends. This year is unique because he is marking his 55th birthday as a key stakeholder in the Oyo State project, a global leader, nationalist and a rallying point for socio-economic development of Oyo State. Fifty-five years of existence under the sun is remarkable; it demands appreciating God for His grace and benevolence, and for the success(es), failures and progress that…