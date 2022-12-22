Niger govt approves aquaculture policy to boost investment

The Niger State Government has approved the Aquaculture Policy, the Commissioner for Livestock and Fisheries, Alhaji Haruna Dukku disclosed.

He stated this while speaking to newsmen shortly after the presentation of the aquaculture policy document to the state executive council at the Government House, Minna.

The Commissioner said that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) was invited by the state to look into the aquaculture potentials of the state and have added value to the policy.

He also added that “the policy will ease fish business and anything underwater.”

Also speaking, the Niger state Agro Business Manager for USAID Feed the Future Nigeria Agro…