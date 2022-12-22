No plan to instigate violence, rig elections,  says APC

The governing All Progressives Congress has maintained that it has no plan to instigate violence to frustrate the conduct of the next general elections or rig the process.

Barrister Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary, made the declaration on Thursday in a statement.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday at his party national secretariat in Abuja, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, Debo Ologunagba alleged that the APC was plotting to instigate violence to make the conduct of the next general elections impracticable.

The PDP spokesperson also alleged that the ruling party was behind recent arson attacks on the offices of the Independent National Electoral…