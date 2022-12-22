Police neutralise 11 bandits, recovers two AK-47 rifles in Zamfara

The Zamfara State police command has intensified the manhunt for armed bandits who shoot dead a Chinese Nationale, neutralized 11, and recovered two AK47 rifles in the state.

The Chinese Nationale and their police escort were attacked while on project assessment in the Maradun local government area in the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening by the Zamfara state police, public relations officer SP Mohammed Shehu said police have commenced discreet investigations, “manhunt of the fleeing terrorists intensifies”.

“On 21st December 2022, about Eleven (11) Bandits terrorists were neutralized, others fled with possible gunshot wounds, and two (2) AK 47 Rifles, and…