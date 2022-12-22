Wike promises to unveil preferred presidential candidate in January

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has promised to unveil to Nigerians his preferred candidate for the presidency of the country saying that he had decided on which presidential candidate to moblise votes for.

The governor assured that from January 2023, he would first embark on a state-wide campaign tour to tell Rivers people who they should vote for and undertake also embark on a nationwide campaign tour to tell Nigerians the most preferred presidential candidate requiring their votes.

Wike who spoke at the inauguration of the Rumuokwurusi- Elimgbu Flyover (10th flyover) in Rumuokwurusi Town, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on Thursday said Nigerians needed to know a reliable…