Akwa Ibom fintech entrepreneur recounts tough times in tech

Akwa Ibom-born fintech innovator and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Middey Technologies, John Mfon John, has narrated his struggling and early days in the tech industry.

This is even as he took to social media to celebrate his recently acquired edifice.

The tech whizkid who made the disclosure on Thursday via his official social media handle said he started developing website and mobile applications far back in the days of 2go and Wapka chatting platforms, adding that he never had a laptop computer in his first three years in the tech industry.

“I can vividly remember about 10 years during the days of mobile chatting app – 2go & wapka mobile web development site…