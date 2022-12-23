Anambra govt to create digital platform to check corruption in health sector

The Anambra State Government has said it will create an online platform to checkmate cases of corruption associated with the payment of health charges across the 617 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state.

The platform will help to improve the working relationship between the rural dwellers, civil society organisations, media, the state ministry of health and the PHC employees and also the financial transactions.

The state commissioner for health, Dr Afam Obidike, disclosed this during the inauguration of the 3rd state council meeting on health organized in Awka, on Thursday, by the state Ministry of Health in collaboration with her partners including the World Health…