FCT gets new commissioner of police

A new Commissioner of Police, Sadiq Abubakar, has been deployed to the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

The new Commissioner was posted to the state to take over from the former Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, who has been redeployed to another area of assignment.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh.

The statement reads; “Commissioner of Police, CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar, mni, today, December 23, 2022, resumed office as the twenty-ninth (29) Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). CP Sadiq takes over from CP Babaji Sunday who has…