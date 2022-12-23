Gombe govt demands refund of N10bn spent to upgrade airport taken over by FG

Gombe State Government claimed that it has so far spent over N11b on its Airport which was recently taken over by the Federal Government so that it could serve dual purposes of commercial and military use.

The disclosure was made by the State Commissioner of Finance Muhammad Magaji while briefing Journalists during the breakdown of the approved 2023 budget recently signed into law by the Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The Commissioner said that, “It is a 3.5-3.6Km runway airport. It was built based on international standards; it was an expensive venture. So, of course, if the Federal Government is taking it, it is only fair for the Federal Government to reimburse the state…