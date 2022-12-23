IBEDC assures of quality service during Yuletide

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has assured customers across the network of its commitment to providing quality services during the Christmas holiday.

In a press release on Friday wishing all its customers and Nigerians a merry Christmas and new year celebrations, IBEDC said measures have been put in place to ensure that faults are attended to promptly to avoid unnecessary power disruptions.

“In anticipation of customers’ expectations during the holidays, we are fully equipped to ensure that faults are cleared as fast as possible to avoid unnecessary disruption of power supply,” it said.

IBEDC further said that the birth of Jesus Christ was…