Police arrest 31-year-old fake doctor in Ondo

Men of the Ondo state Police Command have arrested a 31-year-old man, Mr Olalekan Rabiu, for allegedly impersonating and parading himself as a medical doctor.

The fake medical doctor who has been practising and parading himself as a medical doctor and CMD of Iremide Private Hospital, Orita Ojo in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state, was arrested in December after a failed Ceaserian Section on a pregnant woman in the hospital.

Speaking during the parade of the suspect and three others for various offences, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyediran Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested by a team of special intervention squad when the report of unprofessionalism was…