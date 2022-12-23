PR and event organisers only care about their pockets, not talents —Raplord Atobatele

Ayinla Adegbenga, popularly known as Raplord Atobatele believes Ibadan show promoters and event organisers only care about their pockets and not the talents anymore. Working on his upcoming EP and ready to drop another track titled ‘Ghetto’, the Kwara State born singer, in this interview with ROTIMI IGE says his best moments have just begun.

How do you get into music?

I have always loved music since my primary school days, so when I got into senior secondary school, I started writing songs rap. I did rap attack and competition with my friends. However, I started music officially in 2020.

What inspires your music?

I am inspired mostly by things that happen around…