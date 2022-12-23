There’s over-voting in six polling units, forensic examiner tells Osun tribunal

A forensic examiner, Samuel Oduntan, on Thursday, told the Osun state election pe- tition tribunal that he found over-voting in six polling unit in July 16 gubernatorial elec- tion as the court adjourned for adoption of written ad- dress.

Resuming defence on Thursday, counsel for the second respondent, On- yechi Ikpeazu, called two witnesses, Oduntan and the personal assistant to the second respondent, Rever- end Samuel Bunmi-Jenyo, in defence of his case.

During the cross-exami- nation by respondents, Oduntan said he did physi- cal inspection on the BVAS machine, adding that he was paid for the work but that did not alter the fact and fig- ure of his report.

While being…