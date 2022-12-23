Why we shifted 2023 budget passage to Dec 28 — Lawan

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Ahmad La- wan, has disclosed that the Red Cham- ber failed to pass

the 2023 budget as earlier scheduled due to errors in the draft bill submitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Bu- hari.

Sign of the inability of the Senate to pass the Bill as an- nounced on Thursday by La- wan was first noticed when the budget report was not listed on the Order Paper as part of items to be consid- ered by the lawmakers.

The legislators had gone on closed-door session which lasted for 15 minutes shortly after the plenary resumed for the day.

Lawan, in his address after the closed session, said the 2023 Appropriation Bill could not be passed as scheduled because…