Am I an alcoholic? – Tribune Online

I normally enjoy a bottle or two of beer every day. I find it difficult to give up the habit. I want to know if this makes me an alcoholic? Kindly let me know who is an alcoholic.

Dennis (by E Mail)

Alcoholism is usually described as a dependence on alcohol to the extent that the dependency affects the individual’s ability to perform his/her normal daily functions regularly. The condition also describes a strong, often uncontrollable, desire to drink. Although it isn’t a term that is used anymore as part of medical care, some people who are recovering from dependence still use the term ‘alcoholic’ to…