Christmas Eve Jokes for children

Enjoy and share these Christmas jokes with your friends.

What do you call Santa’s helpers?

Answer: Subordinate Clauses.

What did Adam say on the day before Christmas?

Answer: It’s Christmas, Eve!

What did the big angel say to the little angel on Christmas Eve?

Answer: Halo there!

If Santa Claus is crossed with a detective then you would get what?

Answer: Santa Clues!

How do you know that Santa is a man?

Answer: No woman wears the same attire every year.

What monkeys sing on Christmas Eve in concert?

Answer: Jungle Bells, Jungle bells!

What a big candle says to a small candle on a Christmas Eve?

