Christmas Eve Jokes for children

Enjoy and share these Christmas jokes with your friends.
What do you call Santa’s helpers?
Answer: Subordinate Clauses.
What did Adam say on the day before Christmas?
Answer: It’s Christmas, Eve!
What did the big angel say to the little angel on Christmas Eve?
Answer: Halo there!
If Santa Claus is crossed with a detective then you would get what?
Answer: Santa Clues!
How do you know that Santa is a man?
Answer: No woman wears the same attire every year.
What monkeys sing on Christmas Eve in concert?
Answer: Jungle Bells, Jungle bells!
What a big candle says to a small candle on a Christmas Eve?
…
Source: Nigerian Tribune