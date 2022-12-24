Despite DSS directive, petrol still sells above official pump price

Two weeks after the Department of State Services (DSS) directive, Premium Motor Spirits (PMS), popularly known as Gasoline or Petrol, sells above the official pump price, whereas some stations still lock their gate.

Tribune Online surveyed some parts of Osun and Oyo states, especially Osogbo and Ibadan, this week and saw that long queues were yet to disappear in major cities, making black marketers have a field day, by selling to Nigerians as high as N260 to N320 per litre.

Some transport workers who spoke with our correspondent lamented the hardship they go through due to the scarcity.

Chairman Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) Oke-Fia park motor pack…